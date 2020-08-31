Elysian Reaches Market Cap of $79,428.70 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $79,428.70 and $280,098.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

