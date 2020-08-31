Essentia (ESS) Price Up 108.1% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $24,405.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 108.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.43 or 0.05776609 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014761 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

