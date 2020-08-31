Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $725,422.79

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $725,422.79 and approximately $10,355.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

