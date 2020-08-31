EUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,631.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $3,631.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.25 or 0.01848119 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000786 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,682,476 coins and its circulating supply is 37,880,269 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

