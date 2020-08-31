Everipedia (IQ) Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,905,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,507,071 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

