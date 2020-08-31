Everus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $418.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 65.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $418.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,113 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

