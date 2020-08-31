EveryCoin (EVY) Achieves Market Cap of $16.18 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $16.18 million and $877,891.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00143720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01690201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00202704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00182275 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,058.10 or 2.82526808 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

