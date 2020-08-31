FansTime (FTI) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io and HADAX. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $940,305.74 and $1.52 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01676262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00203257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00180938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.54 or 2.91971805 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

