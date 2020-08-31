Financial Contrast: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 22.64%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments N/A 0.47% 0.17% Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.34 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.63 $364.10 million $1.92 1.60

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

