Financial Review: Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviva and Xenetic Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $261.02 million 4.53 $157.29 million $1.43 8.15 Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 324.45 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 76.28% 59.83% 29.73% Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Innoviva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innoviva and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Innoviva.

Summary

Innoviva beats Xenetic Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

