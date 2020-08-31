FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 127.1% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $4,452.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

