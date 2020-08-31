FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $136,630.36 and approximately $7.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.87 or 1.00207025 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000861 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00165977 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

