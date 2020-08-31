FLETA Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,874,979 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.