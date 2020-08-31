Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 582,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 346.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 28.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

