GenesisX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $20,044.64 and approximately $141.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,710,852 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

