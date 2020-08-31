Gifto (GTO) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $3.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Bibox, Bithumb and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,004,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox, Allbit, OKEx, Upbit, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinnest, Kryptono and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

