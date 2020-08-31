GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,041.83

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $17,041.83 and $48,082.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

