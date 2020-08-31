GoldMint Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,039.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $352,149.12 and approximately $6,039.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00143720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01690201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00202704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00182275 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,058.10 or 2.82526808 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

