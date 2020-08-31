Graft (GRFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $207,620.83

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $207,620.83 and $139.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00824100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

