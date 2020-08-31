Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,660.89

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 112.2% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $70,660.89 and $167.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

