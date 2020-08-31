Gulden (NLG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,581.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $3,581.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00536557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 520,114,297 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.