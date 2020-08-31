HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 99.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $131.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

