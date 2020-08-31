Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,981.35

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $24,981.35 and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helex has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

