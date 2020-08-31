Holo (HOT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $123.89 million and $9.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Fatbtc and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,113,645,088 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ABCC, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Binance, Liqui, OOOBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

