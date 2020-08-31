Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Critical Analysis

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.95 $66.54 million $1.64 6.82 Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 1.76 $29.84 million N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21% Parke Bancorp 33.24% 16.02% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

