HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $10,638.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00755226 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.45 or 0.01874042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,789.62 or 1.00681617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00147738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007258 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

