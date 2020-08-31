Hurify Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Hurify has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $73,114.66 and approximately $118.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Tidex, YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.09 or 0.05795664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

