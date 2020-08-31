Hush Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Hush has a total market cap of $465,083.35 and $94,102.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00696219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00086697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00073907 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,775,068 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.