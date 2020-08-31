HyperQuant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 3,438.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $81,019.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 2,527.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.
About HyperQuant
Buying and Selling HyperQuant
HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
