HyperQuant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 3,438.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $81,019.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 2,527.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.