iEthereum (IETH) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, iEthereum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One iEthereum token can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $3,001.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01676262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00203257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00180938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.54 or 2.91971805 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum launched on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.