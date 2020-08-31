Ignis (IGNIS) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $800,869.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

