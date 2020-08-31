InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading Down 64.1% Over Last 7 Days

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 64.1% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $72,075.11 and $4.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00754996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.01364292 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About InflationCoin

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

