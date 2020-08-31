INO COIN Price Tops $2.41 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00020594 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $433.42 million and approximately $312,570.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

