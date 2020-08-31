InsaneCoin Market Cap Hits $156,296.57 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $156,296.57 and approximately $234.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00757391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00042339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.01369354 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,731,877 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.