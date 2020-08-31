Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $329.39 million and $2.64 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00008043 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00076800 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00301384 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002189 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039239 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

