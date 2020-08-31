Insula Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Insula token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00006312 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $415,742.56 and $7,010.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00078441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039240 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,736 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

