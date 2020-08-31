INT Chain (INT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.