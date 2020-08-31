IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00011581 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. IQeon has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $104,710.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.