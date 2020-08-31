Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $4.20

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Kava.io has a market cap of $140.78 million and approximately $25.38 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00035920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007642 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

