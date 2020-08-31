Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TCHBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

TCHBF remained flat at $$466.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $488.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.25.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

