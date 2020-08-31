Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $1.01 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

