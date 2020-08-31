LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $14.27 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $766,725.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 685,057,574 coins and its circulating supply is 457,057,144 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

