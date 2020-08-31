LIFE (LIFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,924.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. LIFE has a market capitalization of $207,460.31 and approximately $1,924.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LIFE has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

