LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $334,220.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $334,220.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,195,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,373,928 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

