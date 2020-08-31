Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $83,311.34 and $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.02 or 3.27076437 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016253 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

