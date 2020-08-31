LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Down 10% This Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $2,412.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,260.90 or 3.27146916 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015572 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

