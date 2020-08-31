Livenodes Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00479126 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010399 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012786 BTC.

