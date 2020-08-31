Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $643,705.47 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $643,705.47 and $796,825.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00479086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010397 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012787 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,112,061 coins and its circulating supply is 20,112,049 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

