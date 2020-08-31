Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.99 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and $14.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,609,497 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

