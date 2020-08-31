Loopring [NEO] Price Up 6.9% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $8,185.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

